Blue Chip Partners LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $129.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

