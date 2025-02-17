Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires 12,983 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.