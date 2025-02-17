Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $941.72 million, a PE ratio of -100.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

