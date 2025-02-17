BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.