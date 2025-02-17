BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 50,134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after buying an additional 348,414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

