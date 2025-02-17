Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – February 17th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that have direct or indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market through activities such as mining, investments, or the development of blockchain technology. Investors can buy shares of these companies on traditional stock exchanges as a way to gain exposure to the potential growth of the cryptocurrency industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,383,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,851,234. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.90. 25,096,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,322,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. MARA has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.27. 21,542,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Featured Stories