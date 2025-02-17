BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of BLFS opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.91.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $207,817.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,688.95. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,468.58. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,678 shares of company stock worth $317,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $20,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $19,805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 262,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 177,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,452,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

