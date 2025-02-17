Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Up 29.5% in January

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Binah Capital Group Price Performance
BCG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,083. Binah Capital Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
About Binah Capital Group
