Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Up 29.5% in January

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Binah Capital Group Price Performance

BCG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,083. Binah Capital Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

