Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,089,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,517.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $9.50 on Monday. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

