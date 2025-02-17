Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,089,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,517.0 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $9.50 on Monday. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.
About Billerud AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Billerud AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ATN International: A Deep Value Play With a High-Powered Dividend
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.