BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,811,500 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 8,426,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

BHPLF stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. BHP Group has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $32.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

