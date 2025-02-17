BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,811,500 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 8,426,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHPLF stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. BHP Group has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $32.00.
BHP Group Company Profile
