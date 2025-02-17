Best Space Stocks To Research – February 15th

Alphabet, Airbnb, Lockheed Martin, Berkshire Hathaway, and Honeywell International are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, development, or utilization of outer space. These companies may be engaged in satellite manufacturing, space tourism, rocket launches, satellite internet services, or other space-related activities. Investing in space stocks allows investors to participate in the growing commercial space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,399,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB stock traded up $20.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,638,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $11.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.86. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $418.58 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $491.67.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.05. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

