Best Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – February 14th

Shopify, GoDaddy, Vertiv, Mondelez International, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate social networking platforms and related services. These stocks may include companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat, whose business models primarily center around connecting users through online communities and interactive content sharing. Investors may be interested in social media stocks due to their potential for growth and profitability as more people engage with social media platforms worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,505. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $128.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $29.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.30. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 4,830,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,967,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $818.14. The company had a trading volume of 357,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.11. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,029.05, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

