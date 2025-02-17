Best Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Booking, Wynn Resorts, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and Carnival Co. & are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to publicly traded companies that own or operate hotels, resorts, and related properties. Investors can purchase shares in these companies to gain exposure to the hotel industry and potentially benefit from the financial performance and growth of the company’s properties. The value of hotel stocks can be influenced by factors such as occupancy rates, average daily room rates, and overall economic conditions affecting the travel and tourism industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $35.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,044.40. 202,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,793. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,919.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,499.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.82. 9,028,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.52. 1,659,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,102. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.57.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.68. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $193.43 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,154,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

