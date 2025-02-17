Best Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 14th

Lockheed Martin, Moderna, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, supply, or provide services to the military and defense sectors. These companies typically design and produce weapons, equipment, and technology for national defense and security purposes, making them key players in the defense industry. Investors often consider defense stocks as a subsector of the aerospace and defense industry, as these companies can be influenced by government spending on defense and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.15. 1,321,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.59. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.58 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,000,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490,442. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422,168. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

