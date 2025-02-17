Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.