Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $73.02 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

