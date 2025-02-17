BBB Foods (TBBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect BBB Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

BBB Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TBBB opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBB Foods

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.