Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BHC stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

