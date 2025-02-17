Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 37,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

