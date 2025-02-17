Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,921,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 5,592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.4 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCDRF opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

