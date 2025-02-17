Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 7.43% 10.17% 0.86% First Bank 18.41% 11.06% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

First Bank has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $39.41 billion 0.54 $2.85 billion $0.26 7.71 First Bank $229.43 million 1.30 $42.24 million $1.67 9.10

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bank beats Banco Bradesco on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

