Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 64,537 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $280,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,719,000 after purchasing an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,960,669.92. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $532.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

