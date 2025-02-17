Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 347,284 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,523,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,284 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,358,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,392,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47,023.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $503.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $386.27 and a 1 year high of $507.20.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

