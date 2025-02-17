Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 336,686 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,265,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336,686 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $224,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

