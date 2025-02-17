Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,031,956 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,313,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,956 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics worth $250,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DNLI opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.43. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNLI

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.