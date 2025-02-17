Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $196.01 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,867 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $196,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Read Our Latest Report on ROKU

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,886. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.