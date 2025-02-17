Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,752,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,796,820 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $948,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.4677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

