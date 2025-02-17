Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,055 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $520,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $485.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.07. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

