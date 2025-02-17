Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Azul Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.99. 635,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,589. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

