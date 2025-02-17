Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $595.55 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.66. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.