Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 888,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $353.31 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.05 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.