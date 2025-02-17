Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,359,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,020,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

