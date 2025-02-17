Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,006 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.16 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

