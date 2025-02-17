AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in January

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
AUO Trading Up 4.6 %
AUOTY stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. AUO has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.07.
About AUO
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AUO
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.