AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in January

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AUO Trading Up 4.6 %

AUOTY stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. AUO has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

