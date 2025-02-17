Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

About Atomera

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

