Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AESI. Citigroup lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

AESI opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.03. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,983.84. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $305,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,854,764.60. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,071 shares of company stock worth $2,708,851. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 469,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

