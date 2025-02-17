AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 13,985,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,050,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

