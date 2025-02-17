ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ASML by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $751.55 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.