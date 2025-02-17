Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – February 16th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, and SoundHound AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, or application of artificial intelligence technologies. These stocks may involve companies specializing in AI software, hardware, robotics, or other related sectors, and are often considered part of the technology or information technology sector of the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,026,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 25,048,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 176,466,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

