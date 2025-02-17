ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,823,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 4,156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.1 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.1335 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
