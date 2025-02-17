AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $510.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.50. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,673.78. This trade represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 114,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

