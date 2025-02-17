AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
AOTG opened at $47.51 on Monday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.