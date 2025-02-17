AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AOTG opened at $47.51 on Monday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

