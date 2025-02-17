Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $67,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,856,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in AON by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $387.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.79. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

