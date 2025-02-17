Analyzing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 51.90% 3.55% 3.02% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A -22.00%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $239.71 million 2.09 -$5.33 million $0.17 27.06 SharpLink Gaming $4.95 million 0.38 -$14.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cango and SharpLink Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

Cango beats SharpLink Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

