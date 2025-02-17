Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $44.69

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

YETI stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. YETI has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.