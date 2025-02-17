Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $110.38

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of EWBC opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,643.21. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

