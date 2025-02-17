Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $214.61 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.68.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

