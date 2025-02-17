Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

