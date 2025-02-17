Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Corteva by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Corteva Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

