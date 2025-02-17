Americana Partners LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Southern by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,958.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,296. The trade was a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

